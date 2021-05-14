NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells $143,330.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.