NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock valued at $42,711,132. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 910.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.