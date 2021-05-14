Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.89.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

