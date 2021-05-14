NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

