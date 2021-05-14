NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

