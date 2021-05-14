NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. NV5 Global has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

