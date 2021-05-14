NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day moving average of $546.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $307.50 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.