Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 451,887 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,051.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 451,887 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

