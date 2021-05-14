Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 919,660 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 713.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Axonics worth $62,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Axonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922 in the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

