Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $91.47 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $91,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Colfax by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 282,309 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -842.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

