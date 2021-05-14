Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 718.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $70,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.29. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,695. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

