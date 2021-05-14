Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 487,941 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 999.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Saia makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Saia worth $123,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $11.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.89. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average of $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

