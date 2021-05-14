Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.13

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $196.28 million and $18.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005072 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.