OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.85

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OERLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OERLF)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

