OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OCFC opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $176,491 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

