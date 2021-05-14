Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.01 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

