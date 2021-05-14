Offshift Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,610.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00004867 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $223,610.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,064.37 or 1.00565714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00248736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.