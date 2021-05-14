Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.14

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $35.99. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 14,017 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

