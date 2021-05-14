Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of OKTA opened at $221.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

