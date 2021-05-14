Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,829,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.