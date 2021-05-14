Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,250 shares of company stock worth $9,104,150. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,644. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.