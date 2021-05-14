Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $324,100.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

