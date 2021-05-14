OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $28.49

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $26.83. OLO shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 523 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $279,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.