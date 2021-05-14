Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. 207,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,214. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.