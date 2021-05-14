OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. OMNIQ has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.