ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ON Semiconductor worth $49,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.