ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 293,609 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $36.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

