Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

