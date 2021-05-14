One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,715. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

