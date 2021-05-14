Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) were down 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 9,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 293,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Opera alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.