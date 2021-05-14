Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cannae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cannae stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $472,730 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,339,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.