Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider George Craig Shapiro Sells 150,100 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $43,529.00.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.