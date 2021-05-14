Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

