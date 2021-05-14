Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

