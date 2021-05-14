Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.18 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $157.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.25 million and the lowest is $155.60 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $654.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $659.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $784.22 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $786.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.