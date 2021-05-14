Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,821.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $24,821.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00093294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.00591069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00240157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004740 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01164291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.02 or 0.01206249 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

