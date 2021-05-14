Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 10,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,556,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,473,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,681,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

