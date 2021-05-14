Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

