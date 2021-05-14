Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 587 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.