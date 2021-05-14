Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

