Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.