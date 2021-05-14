Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.