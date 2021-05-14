Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SLCA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $817.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

