Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $303.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

