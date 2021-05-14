Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 358 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,685,496. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.