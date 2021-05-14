PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRFX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 116,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. PainReform has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

