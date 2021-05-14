Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

APH stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

