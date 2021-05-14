Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

