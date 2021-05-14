Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX opened at $303.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

