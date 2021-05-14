Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

